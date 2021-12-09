Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $1,257,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $295.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

