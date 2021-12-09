Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 400 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,440,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,910,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $144.49 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments.

