Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 260,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -204.98 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stitch Fix stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

