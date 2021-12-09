Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Stitch Fix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -189.98 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Stitch Fix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

