Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,131 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,227% compared to the average volume of 236 put options.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGMS traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 164,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,082. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $127.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGMS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.