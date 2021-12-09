Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 60,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,967,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $6,085,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Katapult in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69. Katapult has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

