Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Healthcare Trust of America Call Options (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 43,375 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,570% compared to the average volume of 2,597 call options.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,424. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

