Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,406,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 216,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,172,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.