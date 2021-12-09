Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $401,000 Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,304,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,297,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,768,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

