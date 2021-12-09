Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $415,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $301.73 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.97 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.09.

