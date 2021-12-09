Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 127 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

