Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

