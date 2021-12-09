Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HASI opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

