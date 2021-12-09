Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 38.87%.

NASDAQ:STRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 74,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,102. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

