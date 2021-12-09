Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

