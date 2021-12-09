StrongHands 1-Day Volume Tops $36.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $423,781.79 and approximately $36.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,464,344,468 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

