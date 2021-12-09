Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Ingersoll Rand worth $42,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

