Strs Ohio Has $51.45 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $51,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 186.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 71.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 659,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,011,000 after purchasing an additional 274,232 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $63,049,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $61,609,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $320.84 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $342.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.19 and its 200-day moving average is $271.15.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.71.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

