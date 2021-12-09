Strs Ohio Has $55.60 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $55,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $189.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

