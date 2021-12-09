Strs Ohio Has $67.91 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,392,916 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,960 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $67,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

HBAN stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

