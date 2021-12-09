Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

