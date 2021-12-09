Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 7,975 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $196.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

