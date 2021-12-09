Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 26,159 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $451,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.49.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,578,042 shares valued at $451,822,620. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

