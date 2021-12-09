Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of DraftKings worth $509,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of DKNG opened at $33.38 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

