Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 286,742 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Walt Disney worth $1,273,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.