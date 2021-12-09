Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $780.62 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $780,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,886 shares of company stock worth $24,039,864. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $194.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.27 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.65.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

