Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $989,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $148,532,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC stock opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

