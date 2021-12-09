Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,618 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $546,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.84.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $530.11 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.24. The firm has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.