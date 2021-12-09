Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz Sells 3,558 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $55,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven D. Fitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $68,349.16.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.