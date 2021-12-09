Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $223.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Shares of SUI opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.56. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

