Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Insider Michael Wann Sells 100,000 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $282,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,091,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,091,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,512,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 5,153.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 358,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

