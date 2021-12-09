Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Price Target Increased to GBX 140 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 134 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.86) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SUPR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.79) to GBX 145 ($1.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.66) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Supermarket Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 133 ($1.76).

Shares of LON:SUPR opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.56. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 104.50 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.66).

In other news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar acquired 17,695 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £20,349.25 ($26,984.82).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

