Supreme Plc (SUP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SUP opened at GBX 200.25 ($2.66) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.48. The company has a market cap of £233.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. Supreme has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 225 ($2.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

