SVB Leerink Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $36.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.