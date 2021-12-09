Synectics (LON:SNX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Synectics stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.02. The company has a market capitalization of £20.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.12).

Get Synectics alerts:

In other Synectics news, insider David Bedford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,961.94).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.