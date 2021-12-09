Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $6,469,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,718,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,504,000. Finally, ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,315,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

