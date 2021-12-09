TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.00 ($30.34).

TEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €24.78 ($27.84) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($26.02) and a 52 week high of €29.37 ($33.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

