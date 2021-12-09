Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.89.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $140.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 483.31 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68.
In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,942 shares of company stock worth $18,952,755 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 107,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after buying an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.