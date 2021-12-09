Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $140.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 483.31 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,942 shares of company stock worth $18,952,755 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 107,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after buying an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

