Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 20,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,743,278.72.
Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00.
Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.52 million and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$3.22.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TKO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
