Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 20,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,743,278.72.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.52 million and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.