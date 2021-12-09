Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Sells C$66,750.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,223.14.

Brian Lee Bergot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total value of C$134,500.00.

TSE TKO opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.49. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.52 million and a PE ratio of 24.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.