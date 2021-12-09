Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

TKO opened at C$2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$769.52 million and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,331,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,662,804.80. Also, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at C$249,223.14. Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,050 over the last 90 days.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

