Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.
TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.
TKO opened at C$2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$769.52 million and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.
In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,331,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,662,804.80. Also, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at C$249,223.14. Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,050 over the last 90 days.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
