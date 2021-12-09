Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Lowered to GBX 195 at Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.59) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.59) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 202 ($2.68).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 169.30 ($2.25) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.84). The stock has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($138,310.57).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

