Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.47. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,369 shares.

Specifically, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 117.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

