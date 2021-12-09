TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a hold rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

FTI opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

