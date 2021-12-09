Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 2,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $44,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $218,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 25.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

