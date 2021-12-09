TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 10,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92.

TELA Bio stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

