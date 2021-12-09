TELUS Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in TELUS by 25.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.