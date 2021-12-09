TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.62 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $23.62 million and $254,557.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.89 or 0.08629388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00079928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.86 or 0.99937236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002863 BTC.

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

