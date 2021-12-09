Teresa H. Meng Sells 959 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBA opened at $216.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.97. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

