Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $74.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after purchasing an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,626,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,948,000 after acquiring an additional 66,307 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.